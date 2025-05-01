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- Electron Withdrawing Groups quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Ortho vs. Para Positions definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- EAS:Ortho vs. Para Positions quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Acylation of Aniline definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Acylation of Aniline quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Advantages of Friedel-Crafts Acylation definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Advantages of Friedel-Crafts Acylation quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms