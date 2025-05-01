Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a cause of respiratory problems in smokers?
A
Disruption of normal lung function by nicotine.
B
Narrowing of airways in the lungs.
C
Tar accumulation inside the lungs.
D
Carcinogenic substances in tobacco smoke.
E
Carbon dioxide inhalation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks which of the listed options is NOT a cause of respiratory problems in smokers. This means we need to identify the option that does not directly contribute to respiratory issues caused by smoking.
Review the listed causes: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine if it is a known cause of respiratory problems in smokers. For example, nicotine, tar, and carcinogenic substances are well-documented contributors to lung damage.
Evaluate the role of carbon dioxide: Carbon dioxide is a naturally occurring gas in the body and environment. While excessive inhalation of carbon dioxide can cause issues like dizziness or shortness of breath, it is not a primary cause of respiratory problems specifically linked to smoking.
Compare carbon dioxide to the other options: The other options (nicotine, tar, narrowing of airways, and carcinogens) are directly linked to smoking-related respiratory issues, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and reduced lung function.
Conclude that carbon dioxide inhalation is the correct answer: Since carbon dioxide is not a primary cause of respiratory problems in smokers, it is the option that does not belong in the list.
