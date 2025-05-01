Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Understanding Addiction
Multiple Choice
Select a statement that best describes substance addiction.
A
Physical dependence and withdrawal symptoms experienced after stopping drug use.
B
Occasionally using an illicit drug during social event.
C
Taking medication as prescribed by a physician.
D
A disorder involving uncontrollable urges to use substances even when it leads to personal or social harm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of substance addiction: It is a chronic disorder characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences to the individual or others.
Analyze the provided options to determine which one aligns with the definition of substance addiction.
Option 1: 'Physical dependence and withdrawal symptoms experienced after stopping drug use' describes a physiological response to substance use but does not fully encompass the uncontrollable urges or harmful consequences central to addiction.
Option 2: 'Occasionally using an illicit drug during a social event' refers to recreational use, which does not necessarily indicate addiction as it lacks the compulsive and harmful aspects.
Option 3: 'Taking medication as prescribed by a physician' describes appropriate medical use and is unrelated to addiction. The correct answer is the statement that explicitly mentions 'uncontrollable urges to use substances even when it leads to personal or social harm,' as this best describes substance addiction.
