Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Tobacco Overview
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements would not be a likely reason for the decrease in smoking in the past 20 years?
A
Changes in social environments and accepted norms.
B
Creation and passage of public health initiatives that bring awareness to its health effects.
C
The complete removal of the additive components found within tobacco products.
D
The passage of legislation in 2019 by the U.S. government that raised the age to 21.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing each statement provided in the problem. The goal is to identify which statement is unlikely to contribute to the decrease in smoking over the past 20 years.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Changes in social environments and accepted norms.' Consider how societal attitudes and norms have shifted over time, such as the stigmatization of smoking and the promotion of healthier lifestyles. This is a plausible reason for the decrease in smoking.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Creation and passage of public health initiatives that bring awareness to its health effects.' Reflect on the role of public health campaigns, such as anti-smoking advertisements and educational programs, in reducing smoking rates. This is also a likely reason for the decrease.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'The complete removal of the additive components found within tobacco products.' Consider whether this has occurred. Research shows that tobacco products still contain additive components, so this statement is factually incorrect and unlikely to be a reason for the decrease in smoking.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'The passage of legislation in 2019 by the U.S. government that raised the age to 21.' Consider the impact of raising the legal smoking age on reducing smoking rates, particularly among younger populations. This is a plausible reason for the decrease. Therefore, the third statement is the least likely reason for the decrease in smoking.
