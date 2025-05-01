Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.9 Drugs
Treatment and Recovery
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Psychotherapy is never needed if a person is on a drug protocol for addiction.
B
The amount of time needed for detoxification is the same for all drugs.
C
A person in treatment can only talk to an addiction psychologist during the psychotherapy phase.
D
Relapse can only occur once the aftercare phase has been reached.
E
A patient being asked about their family history of addiction could be done during the assessment phase.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the phases of addiction treatment and which statement is true. This requires knowledge of the addiction treatment process, including assessment, detoxification, psychotherapy, and aftercare.
Analyze the first statement: 'Psychotherapy is never needed if a person is on a drug protocol for addiction.' This is incorrect because psychotherapy is often a critical component of addiction treatment, even when medications are used.
Analyze the second statement: 'The amount of time needed for detoxification is the same for all drugs.' This is incorrect because detoxification time varies depending on the substance, the individual's health, and the severity of the addiction.
Analyze the third statement: 'A person in treatment can only talk to an addiction psychologist during the psychotherapy phase.' This is incorrect because individuals may interact with psychologists or other professionals during various phases of treatment, not just psychotherapy.
Analyze the fifth statement: 'A patient being asked about their family history of addiction could be done during the assessment phase.' This is correct because the assessment phase involves gathering comprehensive information about the individual's history, including family history, to inform the treatment plan.
Watch next
Master Self-Initiated Treatment Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning