Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.9 Drugs
Treatment and Recovery
Multiple Choice
Although his family members and co-workers don’t agree, Jeremy continues to tell them he doesn’t have a drinking problem even after his second DUI charge. Which of the following terms best describes his current state of mind?
A
Self-assured
B
Denial
C
Abstinence
D
Compulsive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: Jeremy is exhibiting behavior where he refuses to acknowledge a problem despite clear evidence (e.g., two DUI charges). This is a psychological concept often observed in health and wellness contexts.
Review the provided options: 'Self-assured,' 'Denial,' 'Abstinence,' and 'Compulsive.' Each term has a specific meaning related to behavior and mental state.
Define the term 'Denial': In psychology and health, denial is a defense mechanism where an individual refuses to accept reality or facts, often to avoid dealing with uncomfortable emotions or situations.
Analyze Jeremy's behavior: He continues to claim he doesn’t have a drinking problem despite evidence to the contrary. This aligns with the definition of denial, as he is not accepting the reality of his situation.
Conclude that the term 'Denial' best describes Jeremy's current state of mind, as it matches the behavior described in the problem.
