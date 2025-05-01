Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Treatment and Recovery
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Abstinence involves quitting only illicit drugs.
B
Withdrawal symptoms only manifest as physical symptoms.
C
Detoxification can be safely done with an over-the-counter detox kit from your local pharmacy.
D
The process of detoxification begins with abstinence.
E
Assessing a person’s mental health is all that matters in drug treatment planning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'abstinence' in the context of health and wellness. Abstinence refers to the complete avoidance of a substance or behavior, not just illicit drugs. It can include alcohol, prescription drugs, or other substances that may lead to dependency.
Step 2: Clarify the concept of 'withdrawal symptoms.' These symptoms can manifest as both physical (e.g., nausea, sweating) and psychological (e.g., anxiety, depression) effects when a person stops using a substance they are dependent on.
Step 3: Evaluate the safety of detoxification methods. Detoxification is a medical process that should be supervised by healthcare professionals. Over-the-counter detox kits are not considered safe or effective for managing substance withdrawal.
Step 4: Analyze the statement about detoxification and abstinence. Detoxification typically begins with abstinence, as the body needs to stop receiving the substance to start the detox process.
Step 5: Consider the role of mental health in drug treatment planning. While assessing mental health is important, a comprehensive treatment plan should also address physical health, social support, and other factors to ensure holistic recovery.
