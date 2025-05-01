Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Drug Categories
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about marijuana use?
A
Smoking marijuana is much less damaging on the lungs than smoking tobacco.
B
Not subject to federal drug laws.
C
Second most used illicit drug in United States.
D
It has been legalized in many states for medical use.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about facts related to marijuana use, so we need to evaluate each statement for its accuracy based on current knowledge in health and wellness.
Analyze the first statement: 'Smoking marijuana is much less damaging on the lungs than smoking tobacco.' Research shows that both marijuana and tobacco smoking can harm lung health, though the extent and type of damage may differ. This statement is not entirely accurate.
Analyze the second statement: 'Not subject to federal drug laws.' Marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I drug under federal law in the United States, meaning it is subject to federal drug laws. This statement is false.
Analyze the third statement: 'Second most used illicit drug in United States.' While marijuana is one of the most commonly used drugs, it is actually the most used illicit drug in the U.S., not the second. This statement is inaccurate.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'It has been legalized in many states for medical use.' This is accurate, as many states in the U.S. have legalized marijuana for medical purposes, though it remains federally illegal. This is the correct answer.
