Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Drug Categories
Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances can slow breathing and lead to death?
A
Cannabis
B
Depressants
C
Opioids and depressants
D
Opioids and stimulants
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the effects of each substance listed in the problem. For example, opioids and depressants are known to affect the central nervous system, potentially slowing breathing.
Review the definitions of opioids and depressants. Opioids are substances that act on opioid receptors to produce pain relief and sedation, while depressants slow down brain activity and can reduce respiratory function.
Consider the physiological impact of slowed breathing. Both opioids and depressants can suppress the respiratory centers in the brain, leading to hypoventilation or even respiratory arrest in severe cases.
Eliminate options that do not align with the described effects. For instance, stimulants typically increase breathing rate, and cannabis does not usually cause significant respiratory depression.
Conclude that the substances most likely to slow breathing and potentially lead to death are opioids and depressants, based on their pharmacological effects on the central nervous system.
