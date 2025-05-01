Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Drug Categories
Multiple Choice
Morphine, heroin and fentanyl are opioids and are
A
considered narcotics with pain relieving properties.
B
used by breathing in their vapors in order to get a high.
C
available by prescription.
D
stimulants of the central nervous system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of opioids: Opioids are a class of drugs that include natural, synthetic, and semi-synthetic substances derived from the opium poppy plant. They are primarily used for pain relief but can also have sedative effects.
Review the term 'narcotics': Narcotics is a legal term often used to describe drugs that dull the senses and relieve pain. Opioids fall under this category due to their pain-relieving properties.
Analyze the effects of opioids: Morphine, heroin, and fentanyl are known for their ability to bind to opioid receptors in the brain, reducing the perception of pain and producing a sense of euphoria. This makes them effective for pain management but also prone to misuse.
Evaluate the method of use: While some drugs can be inhaled or smoked, opioids like morphine and fentanyl are typically administered via prescription in controlled forms such as pills, patches, or injections. Heroin, however, is an illegal opioid often misused in various forms.
Clarify the classification of opioids: Opioids are not stimulants of the central nervous system. Instead, they are depressants, meaning they slow down brain activity and bodily functions, which is why they are used for pain relief and sedation.
