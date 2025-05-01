Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Drug Effects on the Body
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect?
A
Individuals with higher weight may require a larger drug dose than lower weight individuals.
B
Cocaine can inhibit the reuptake of dopamine causing it to stay longer in the synapse.
C
Inhaled nicotine vapors will give a higher concentration in the blood than chewable nicotine products.
D
Addictive substances act on the pleasure and reward circuit of the brain causing dependence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking to identify the incorrect statement among the provided options. This requires analyzing each statement based on scientific knowledge related to pharmacology, neuroscience, and addiction.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Individuals with higher weight may require a larger drug dose than lower weight individuals.' This is generally correct because drug dosages are often calculated based on body weight to ensure proper therapeutic effects without toxicity.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Cocaine can inhibit the reuptake of dopamine causing it to stay longer in the synapse.' This is scientifically accurate. Cocaine blocks dopamine transporters, leading to an accumulation of dopamine in the synaptic cleft, which contributes to its addictive properties.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Inhaled nicotine vapors will give a higher concentration in the blood than chewable nicotine products.' This statement is incorrect. Inhaled nicotine (e.g., from smoking or vaping) is absorbed rapidly into the bloodstream and reaches the brain quickly, but chewable nicotine products (e.g., gum) are absorbed more slowly and result in lower blood concentrations.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Addictive substances act on the pleasure and reward circuit of the brain causing dependence.' This is correct. Addictive substances typically target the brain's reward system, particularly the release of dopamine, which reinforces the behavior and can lead to dependence.
