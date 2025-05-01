Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Drug Interactions
Multiple Choice
College student takes a prescription ADHD medication and later drinks a large energy drink before taking an exam. What is the most likely interaction combining the two substances will result in?
A
Cross-tolerance
B
Antagonistic
C
Synergistic
D
Intolerance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'Synergistic' refers to an interaction where the combined effect of two substances is greater than the sum of their individual effects. 'Antagonistic' means the substances work against each other, reducing their effects. 'Cross-tolerance' occurs when tolerance to one substance reduces sensitivity to another. 'Intolerance' refers to an adverse reaction to a substance.
Identify the substances involved: The problem mentions a prescription ADHD medication and a large energy drink. ADHD medications often contain stimulants, and energy drinks typically contain caffeine, another stimulant.
Analyze the interaction: Both substances are stimulants, meaning they can amplify each other's effects on the central nervous system. This amplification is an example of a synergistic interaction, where the combined effect is heightened.
Consider the physiological impact: Combining two stimulants can lead to increased heart rate, heightened alertness, and potentially dangerous side effects like anxiety, jitteriness, or cardiovascular strain. This aligns with the concept of a synergistic effect.
Conclude the most likely interaction: Based on the definitions and the nature of the substances, the most likely interaction is 'Synergistic,' as the combined stimulants enhance each other's effects.
