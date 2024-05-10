20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.21
(II) If a fluid is contained in a long narrow vessel so it can expand in essentially one direction only, show that the effective coefficient of linear expansion α is approximately equal to the coefficient of volume expansion β.
