Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Scales Temperature can be measured using different scales, the most common being Celsius (°C) and Fahrenheit (°F). The Celsius scale is based on the freezing point of water at 0°C and the boiling point at 100°C, while the Fahrenheit scale sets the freezing point at 32°F and the boiling point at 212°F. Understanding the relationship between these scales is essential for converting temperatures accurately. Recommended video: Guided course 04:54 04:54 Introduction To Temperature Scales

Conversion Formula To convert a temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius, the formula used is C = (F - 32) × 5/9. This formula accounts for the difference in the size of the degree units between the two scales. Mastery of this formula is crucial for solving problems that require temperature conversions. Recommended video: Guided course 07:46 07:46 Unit Conversions