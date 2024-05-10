20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.20
(II) A brass plug is to be placed in a ring made of iron. At 15°C, the diameter of the plug is 8.756 cm and that of the inside of the ring is 8.742 cm. They must both be brought to what common temperature in order to fit?
