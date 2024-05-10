20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.25
(III) The pendulum in a grandfather clock is made of brass and keeps perfect time at 17°C. How much time is gained or lost in a year if the clock is kept at 26°C? (Assume the frequency dependence on length for a simple pendulum applies; see Chapter 14.)
