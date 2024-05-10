(II) At a given latitude, ocean water in the so-called mixed layer (from the surface to a depth of about 50 m) is at approximately the same temperature due to the mixing action of waves. Assume that because of global warming, the temperature of the mixed layer is everywhere increased by 0.5°C, while the temperature of the deeper portions of the ocean remains unchanged. Estimate the resulting rise in sea level. The ocean covers about 70% of the Earth’s surface.