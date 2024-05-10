20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
Problem 17.48
(II) A helium balloon rises because of a buoyant force. By what percentage does the buoyant force on a helium balloon change if the temperature of the helium is increased from 15°C to 25°C while the temperature of the surrounding air is unchanged? Assume that the pressure of the helium remains constant.
