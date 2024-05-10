20. Heat and Temperature
(III) An air bubble at the bottom of a lake 32.0 m deep has a volume of 1.00 cm³ . If the temperature at the bottom is 5.5°C and at the top 18.5°C, what is the radius of the bubble just before it reaches the surface?
