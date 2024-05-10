20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.26
(III) Water’s coefficient of volume expansion in the temperature range from 0°C to about 20°C is given approximately by β = α + bT + cT² , with α = - 6.43 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻¹ , b = 1.70 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻² , and c = -2.02 x 10⁻⁷ ((C°)⁻³ . Using the formula for density from Problem 22, show that water has its greatest density at approximately 4.0°C.
