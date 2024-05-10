20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
3:23 minutes
Problem 17.17
(II) A glass is filled to the brim with 450.0 mL of water, all at 100.0°C. If the temperature of glass and water is decreased to 20.0°C, how much water could be added to the glass?
