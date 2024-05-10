(II) You buy an “airtight” potato chip bag packaged at sea level, and take the chips on an airplane flight. When you take the potato chip bag out of your “carry-on” bag, you notice it has noticeably “puffed up.” Airplane cabins are typically pressurized at 0.75 atm, and assuming the temperature inside an airplane is about the same as inside a potato chip processing plant, by what percentage has the bag “puffed up” in comparison to when it was packaged?