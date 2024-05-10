20. Heat and Temperature
Problem 17.50
(II) You buy an “airtight” potato chip bag packaged at sea level, and take the chips on an airplane flight. When you take the potato chip bag out of your “carry-on” bag, you notice it has noticeably “puffed up.” Airplane cabins are typically pressurized at 0.75 atm, and assuming the temperature inside an airplane is about the same as inside a potato chip processing plant, by what percentage has the bag “puffed up” in comparison to when it was packaged?
