"(II) Wine bottles are never completely filled: a small volume of air is left in the glass bottle’s cylindrically shaped neck ( inner diameter d = 18.5 mm) to allow for wine’s fairly large coefficient of thermal expansion. The distance H between the surface of the liquid contents and the bottom of the cork is called the “headspace height” (Fig. 17–22), and is typically H = 1.5 cm for a 750-mL bottle filled at 20°C. Due to its alcoholic content, wine’s coefficient of volume expansion is about double that of water; in comparison, the thermal expansion of glass can be neglected. Estimate H if the bottle is kept

(a) at 10°C

<IMAGE>"