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Ch. 33 - Lenses and Optical Instruments
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 33 - Lenses and Optical InstrumentsProblem 80
Chapter 32, Problem 80

(II) A planoconvex lens (Fig. 33–2a) has one flat surface and the other has R = 15.3 cm. This lens is used to view a red and yellow object which is 62.0 cm away from the lens. The index of refraction of the glass is 1.5106 for red light and 1.5226 for yellow light. What are the locations of the red and yellow images formed by the lens?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The planoconvex lens has one flat surface and one curved surface with radius of curvature R = 15.3 cm. The object is located 62.0 cm away from the lens, and the refractive indices for red and yellow light are given as 1.5106 and 1.5226, respectively. We need to find the image locations for both red and yellow light using the lens maker's formula and the thin lens equation.
Step 2: Use the lens maker's formula to calculate the focal length of the lens for each wavelength of light. The formula is: 1f=(n-1)[1R], where n is the refractive index, and R is the radius of curvature. For the flat surface, the curvature is zero, so only the curved surface contributes to the calculation.
Step 3: Substitute the refractive indices for red and yellow light into the lens maker's formula to find the focal lengths for each color. For red light, use n = 1.5106, and for yellow light, use n = 1.5226. Perform the calculations separately for each wavelength.
Step 4: Apply the thin lens equation to find the image distances for both red and yellow light. The thin lens equation is: 1f=1d+1d', where f is the focal length, d is the object distance (62.0 cm), and d' is the image distance. Rearrange the equation to solve for d'.
Step 5: Solve for d' (image distance) for both red and yellow light using their respective focal lengths calculated in Step 3. This will give the locations of the images formed by the lens for each wavelength of light.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Formula

The lens formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a lens. It is given by the equation 1/f = 1/v - 1/u. For a planoconvex lens, the focal length can be determined using the radius of curvature (R) with the formula f = R/2. Understanding this formula is essential for calculating the positions of the images formed by the lens.
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Lens Maker Equation

Refraction and Snell's Law

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another, which is governed by Snell's Law. This law states that n1 * sin(θ1) = n2 * sin(θ2), where n is the refractive index and θ is the angle of incidence or refraction. The different refractive indices for red and yellow light in the lens material will affect how each color is focused, leading to different image positions.
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Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic aberration occurs when a lens fails to focus all colors to the same convergence point due to varying refractive indices for different wavelengths of light. In this case, the planoconvex lens has different indices for red and yellow light, causing the images of these colors to form at slightly different locations. Understanding this phenomenon is crucial for predicting the positions of the red and yellow images.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(II) An aquarium filled with water has flat glass sides whose index of refraction is 1.51. A beam of light from outside the aquarium strikes the glass at a 43.5° angle to the perpendicular (Fig. 32–52). What is the angle of this light ray when it enters (a) the glass, and then (b) the water? (c) What would be the refracted angle if the ray entered the water directly?

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Textbook Question

As early morning passed toward midday, and the sunlight got more intense, a photographer noted that, if she kept her shutter speed constant, she had to change the f-number from f/5.6 to f/16. By what factor had the sunlight intensity increased during that time?

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Textbook Question

A physicist lost in the mountains tries to make a telescope using the lenses from his reading glasses. They have powers of +2.0 D and +4.5 D, respectively.

(a) What maximum magnification telescope is possible?

(b) Which lens should be used as the eyepiece?

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Textbook Question

(II) (a) What is the minimum index of refraction for a glass or plastic prism to be used in binoculars (Fig. 32–34) so that total internal reflection occurs at 45°? (b) Will binoculars work if their prisms (assume n = 1.58) are immersed in water? (c) What minimum n is needed if the prisms are immersed in water?

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Textbook Question

Figure 33–49 is a photograph of an eyeball with the image of a boy in a doorway. (a) Is the eye here acting as a lens or as a mirror? (b) Is the eye being viewed right side up or is the camera taking this photo upside down? (c) Explain, based on all possible images made by a convex mirror or lens.


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Textbook Question

A series of polarizers are each rotated 10° from the previous polarizer. Unpolarized light is incident on this series of polarizers. How many polarizers does the light have to go through before it is 1/6 of its original intensity?

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