Refraction and Snell's Law

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another, which is governed by Snell's Law. This law states that n1 * sin(θ1) = n2 * sin(θ2), where n is the refractive index and θ is the angle of incidence or refraction. The different refractive indices for red and yellow light in the lens material will affect how each color is focused, leading to different image positions.