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Ch. 33 - Lenses and Optical Instruments
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 33 - Lenses and Optical InstrumentsProblem 20
Chapter 32, Problem 20

A diverging lens with ƒ = -36.5 cm is placed 14.0 cm behind a converging lens with ƒ = 20.0cm. Where will an object at infinity be focused?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. We are dealing with a system of two lenses: a converging lens (focal length ƒ₁ = 20.0 cm) and a diverging lens (focal length ƒ₂ = -36.5 cm). The diverging lens is placed 14.0 cm behind the converging lens. The object is at infinity, meaning the light rays entering the first lens are parallel.
Step 2: Calculate the image position formed by the first lens (converging lens). For a lens, the lens equation is given by: 1f = 1do + 1di. Since the object is at infinity, do = ∞, so 1do = 0. This simplifies the equation to: 1di = 1f. Solve for di to find the image position formed by the first lens.
Step 3: Determine the object distance for the second lens (diverging lens). The image formed by the first lens acts as the object for the second lens. The distance between the lenses is 14.0 cm, so the object distance for the second lens is: do = 14.0 \, \(\text{cm}\) - \(\text{image position from the first lens}\). Be mindful of the sign convention: if the image from the first lens is on the same side as the diverging lens, the object distance for the second lens will be negative.
Step 4: Use the lens equation again for the second lens (diverging lens): 1f = 1do + 1di. Substitute the focal length of the diverging lens (f = -36.5 \, \(\text{cm}\)) and the object distance for the second lens (do) to solve for the final image position di.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final image position di will tell you where the object at infinity is focused relative to the diverging lens. If the value is positive, the image is on the opposite side of the diverging lens (real image). If negative, the image is on the same side as the diverging lens (virtual image).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Formula

The lens formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a lens, expressed as 1/f = 1/v - 1/u. This formula is essential for determining where light rays converge or diverge after passing through a lens, allowing us to find the image position for given object distances.
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Lens Maker Equation

Converging and Diverging Lenses

Converging lenses (convex) have a positive focal length and focus parallel rays of light to a point, while diverging lenses (concave) have a negative focal length and spread parallel rays outward. Understanding the behavior of these lenses is crucial for predicting how they will interact when placed in combination.
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Ray Diagrams for Diverging Lenses

Ray Diagrams

Ray diagrams are graphical representations used to illustrate how light rays travel through lenses. By drawing the principal rays (the parallel ray, the focal ray, and the central ray), one can visually determine the location and nature of the image formed by the lens system, aiding in the analysis of complex lens arrangements.
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Ray Diagrams for Converging Lenses
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.

(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?

(b) What is the total magnification?

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Textbook Question

(II) A diverging lens is placed next to a converging lens of focal length ƒC , as in Fig. 33–14. If ƒT represents the focal length of the combination, show that the focal length of the diverging lens, ƒD , is given by


1/ƒD = (1/ƒT) - (1/ƒC)

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Textbook Question

(II) In a film projector, the film acts as the object whose image is projected on a screen (Fig. 33–46). If a 105-mm-focal-length lens is to project an image on a screen 22.5 m away, how far from the lens should the film be? If the film is 24 mm wide, how wide will the picture be on the screen?

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Textbook Question

"(II) Two plane mirrors meet at a 135° angle, Fig. 32–47. If light rays strike one mirror at 32° as shown, at what angle θ do they leave the second mirror?


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Textbook Question

(III) A bright object is placed on one side of a converging lens of focal length f, and a white screen for viewing the image is on the opposite side. The distance dT = di + do between the object and the screen is kept fixed, but the lens can be moved. Determine a formula for the distance between the two lens positions in part (a), and the ratio of the image sizes.

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Textbook Question

An object is placed 96.0 cm from a glass lens (n = 1.52) with one concave surface of radius 22.0 cm and one convex surface of radius 18.5 cm.

(a) Where is the final image?

(b) What is the magnification?

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