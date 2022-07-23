Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.
(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?
(b) What is the total magnification?
Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.
(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?
(b) What is the total magnification?
(II) A diverging lens is placed next to a converging lens of focal length ƒC , as in Fig. 33–14. If ƒT represents the focal length of the combination, show that the focal length of the diverging lens, ƒD , is given by
1/ƒD = (1/ƒT) - (1/ƒC)
(II) An aquarium filled with water has flat glass sides whose index of refraction is 1.51. A beam of light from outside the aquarium strikes the glass at a 43.5° angle to the perpendicular (Fig. 32–52). What is the angle of this light ray when it enters (a) the glass, and then (b) the water? (c) What would be the refracted angle if the ray entered the water directly?
"(II) Two plane mirrors meet at a 135° angle, Fig. 32–47. If light rays strike one mirror at 32° as shown, at what angle θ do they leave the second mirror?
<IMAGE>"
(II) (a) What is the minimum index of refraction for a glass or plastic prism to be used in binoculars (Fig. 32–34) so that total internal reflection occurs at 45°? (b) Will binoculars work if their prisms (assume n = 1.58) are immersed in water? (c) What minimum n is needed if the prisms are immersed in water?
A diverging lens with ƒ = -36.5 cm is placed 14.0 cm behind a converging lens with ƒ = 20.0cm. Where will an object at infinity be focused?