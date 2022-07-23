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Ch. 33 - Lenses and Optical Instruments
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 33 - Lenses and Optical InstrumentsProblem 28
Chapter 32, Problem 28

An object is placed 96.0 cm from a glass lens (n = 1.52) with one concave surface of radius 22.0 cm and one convex surface of radius 18.5 cm.
(a) Where is the final image?
(b) What is the magnification?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the focal length of the lens using the Lensmaker's Equation: \( \frac{1}{f} = (n - 1) \left( \frac{1}{R_1} - \frac{1}{R_2} \right) \), where \( n \) is the refractive index of the lens material, \( R_1 \) is the radius of curvature of the first surface (positive for convex, negative for concave), and \( R_2 \) is the radius of curvature of the second surface.
Substitute the given values into the Lensmaker's Equation: \( n = 1.52 \), \( R_1 = 18.5 \ \text{cm} \) (convex, positive), and \( R_2 = -22.0 \ \text{cm} \) (concave, negative). Solve for \( f \), the focal length of the lens.
Use the thin lens equation to find the image distance \( d_i \): \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d_o} + \frac{1}{d_i} \), where \( d_o \) is the object distance (96.0 cm) and \( f \) is the focal length calculated in the previous step. Rearrange to solve for \( d_i \): \( \frac{1}{d_i} = \frac{1}{f} - \frac{1}{d_o} \).
Calculate the magnification \( M \) using the formula \( M = -\frac{d_i}{d_o} \), where \( d_i \) is the image distance (calculated in the previous step) and \( d_o \) is the object distance (96.0 cm).
Interpret the results: The sign of \( d_i \) will indicate whether the image is real or virtual (positive for real, negative for virtual), and the sign of \( M \) will indicate whether the image is upright or inverted (positive for upright, negative for inverted). The magnitude of \( M \) gives the size ratio of the image to the object.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Maker's Equation

The Lens Maker's Equation relates the focal length of a lens to the radii of curvature of its surfaces and the refractive index of the lens material. It is given by the formula: 1/f = (n - 1) * (1/R1 - 1/R2), where f is the focal length, n is the refractive index, and R1 and R2 are the radii of curvature of the lens surfaces. This equation is essential for determining the focal length, which is crucial for locating the image formed by the lens.
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Lens Maker Equation

Image Formation by Lenses

Image formation by lenses involves the interaction of light rays as they pass through the lens. Depending on the type of lens (convex or concave), the image can be real or virtual, upright or inverted, and magnified or reduced in size. The position of the image can be found using the lens formula: 1/f = 1/do + 1/di, where do is the object distance and di is the image distance. Understanding this concept is vital for solving the problem.
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Ray Diagrams for Diverging Lenses

Magnification

Magnification is a measure of how much larger or smaller an image appears compared to the object. It is defined as the ratio of the height of the image to the height of the object and can also be calculated using the formula: M = -di/do, where M is the magnification, di is the image distance, and do is the object distance. This concept is important for determining the size and orientation of the image produced by the lens.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.

(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?

(b) What is the total magnification?

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Textbook Question

(II) A diverging lens is placed next to a converging lens of focal length ƒC , as in Fig. 33–14. If ƒT represents the focal length of the combination, show that the focal length of the diverging lens, ƒD , is given by


1/ƒD = (1/ƒT) - (1/ƒC)

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Textbook Question

(II) An aquarium filled with water has flat glass sides whose index of refraction is 1.51. A beam of light from outside the aquarium strikes the glass at a 43.5° angle to the perpendicular (Fig. 32–52). What is the angle of this light ray when it enters (a) the glass, and then (b) the water? (c) What would be the refracted angle if the ray entered the water directly?

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Textbook Question

"(II) Two plane mirrors meet at a 135° angle, Fig. 32–47. If light rays strike one mirror at 32° as shown, at what angle θ do they leave the second mirror?


<IMAGE>"

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Textbook Question

(II) (a) What is the minimum index of refraction for a glass or plastic prism to be used in binoculars (Fig. 32–34) so that total internal reflection occurs at 45°? (b) Will binoculars work if their prisms (assume n = 1.58) are immersed in water? (c) What minimum n is needed if the prisms are immersed in water?

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Textbook Question

A diverging lens with ƒ = -36.5 cm is placed 14.0 cm behind a converging lens with ƒ = 20.0cm. Where will an object at infinity be focused?

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