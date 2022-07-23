Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.
(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?
(b) What is the total magnification?
Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.
(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?
(b) What is the total magnification?
(II) An aquarium filled with water has flat glass sides whose index of refraction is 1.51. A beam of light from outside the aquarium strikes the glass at a 43.5° angle to the perpendicular (Fig. 32–52). What is the angle of this light ray when it enters (a) the glass, and then (b) the water? (c) What would be the refracted angle if the ray entered the water directly?
"(II) Two plane mirrors meet at a 135° angle, Fig. 32–47. If light rays strike one mirror at 32° as shown, at what angle θ do they leave the second mirror?
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(III) A bright object is placed on one side of a converging lens of focal length f, and a white screen for viewing the image is on the opposite side. The distance dT = di + do between the object and the screen is kept fixed, but the lens can be moved. Determine a formula for the distance between the two lens positions in part (a), and the ratio of the image sizes.
An object is placed 96.0 cm from a glass lens (n = 1.52) with one concave surface of radius 22.0 cm and one convex surface of radius 18.5 cm.
(a) Where is the final image?
(b) What is the magnification?
A diverging lens with ƒ = -36.5 cm is placed 14.0 cm behind a converging lens with ƒ = 20.0cm. Where will an object at infinity be focused?