(II) A diverging lens is placed next to a converging lens of focal length ƒC , as in Fig. 33–14. If ƒT represents the focal length of the combination, show that the focal length of the diverging lens, ƒD , is given by
1/ƒD = (1/ƒT) - (1/ƒC)
(II) A diverging lens is placed next to a converging lens of focal length ƒC , as in Fig. 33–14. If ƒT represents the focal length of the combination, show that the focal length of the diverging lens, ƒD , is given by
1/ƒD = (1/ƒT) - (1/ƒC)
"(II) Two plane mirrors meet at a 135° angle, Fig. 32–47. If light rays strike one mirror at 32° as shown, at what angle θ do they leave the second mirror?
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(II) (a) What is the minimum index of refraction for a glass or plastic prism to be used in binoculars (Fig. 32–34) so that total internal reflection occurs at 45°? (b) Will binoculars work if their prisms (assume n = 1.58) are immersed in water? (c) What minimum n is needed if the prisms are immersed in water?
An object is placed 96.0 cm from a glass lens (n = 1.52) with one concave surface of radius 22.0 cm and one convex surface of radius 18.5 cm.
(a) Where is the final image?
(b) What is the magnification?
(II) A planoconvex lens (Fig. 33–2a) has one flat surface and the other has R = 15.3 cm. This lens is used to view a red and yellow object which is 62.0 cm away from the lens. The index of refraction of the glass is 1.5106 for red light and 1.5226 for yellow light. What are the locations of the red and yellow images formed by the lens?
A series of polarizers are each rotated 10° from the previous polarizer. Unpolarized light is incident on this series of polarizers. How many polarizers does the light have to go through before it is 1/6 of its original intensity?