A particle moving along the x-axis has its position described by the function x = (2t3 + 2t + 1) m, where t is in s. At t = 2s, what are the particle's position?
A particle moving along the x-axis has its veocity described by the function vx = 2t2 m/s, where t is in s. itsinitial position is x0 = 1 m at t0 = 0 s. At t = 1 s, what are the particle's position?
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Integration
Initial Conditions
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