Step 3: Calculate the area under the acceleration graph from t = 0 s to t = 6 s. The area under the graph represents the change in velocity. The graph forms a triangle in this interval, so use the formula for the area of a triangle: \( \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{base} \times \text{height} \). Here, the base is 6 s and the height is the acceleration at t = 6 s, which can be determined from the graph.