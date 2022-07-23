A particle moving along the x-axis has its position described by the function x = (2t3 + 2t + 1) m, where t is in s. At t = 2s, what are the particle's position?
The position of a particle is given by the function x = (2t3 = 6t2 + 12) m, where t is in s. At what time does the particle reach its minimum velocity? What is (vx)min?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Position Function
Velocity
Critical Points
A block is suspended from a spring, pulled down, and released. The block's position-versus-time graph is shown in FIGURE P2.38. At what times is the velocity zero? At what times is the velocity most positive? Most negative?
The vertical position of a particle is given by the function y = (t2 - 4t + 2) m, where t is in s. What is the particle's position at that time?
A particle moving along the x-axis has its veocity described by the function vx = 2t2 m/s, where t is in s. itsinitial position is x0 = 1 m at t0 = 0 s. At t = 1 s, what are the particle's position?
A block is suspended from a spring, pulled down, and released. The block's position-versus-time graph is shown in FIGURE P2.38. Draw a reasonable velocity-versus-time graph.
The position of a particle is given by the function x = (2t3 - 6t2 + 12) m, where t is in s. At what time is the acceleration zero?