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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 33a
Chapter 2, Problem 33a

A particle moving along the x-axis has its position described by the function x = (2t3 + 2t + 1) m, where t is in s. At t = 2s, what are the particle's position?

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Step 1: Identify the given position function of the particle, which is x(t) = 2t^3 + 2t + 1 (in meters), where t is in seconds.
Step 2: To find the position of the particle at t = 2s, substitute t = 2 into the position function x(t). This means you will calculate x(2) = 2(2)^3 + 2(2) + 1.
Step 3: Simplify the expression by evaluating the powers and performing the arithmetic operations. Start with the cubic term, then the linear term, and finally add the constant term.
Step 4: After simplifying, the result will give you the position of the particle in meters at t = 2s.
Step 5: Ensure the units are consistent and the final position is expressed in meters, as the problem specifies the position in meters.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position Function

The position function describes the location of a particle along a specific axis as a function of time. In this case, the position is given by the equation x = (2t^3 + 2t + 1) m, where 't' represents time in seconds. Understanding this function is crucial for determining the particle's position at any given time.
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Evaluating Functions

Evaluating a function involves substituting a specific value for the variable to find the corresponding output. For the position function x(t), substituting t = 2 seconds allows us to calculate the exact position of the particle at that moment. This process is fundamental in physics for analyzing motion.
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Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as position, velocity, and acceleration. In this question, understanding kinematics helps in interpreting the position function and its implications for the particle's movement along the x-axis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The vertical position of a particle is given by the function y = (t2 - 4t + 2) m, where t is in s. What is the particle's position at that time?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX2.31 shows the acceleration-versus-time graph of a particle moving along the x-axis. Its initial velocity is v0x = 8.0 m/s at t0 = 0 s. What is the particle’s velocity at t = 4.0s?

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Textbook Question

The position of a particle is given by the function x = (2t3 = 6t2 + 12) m, where t is in s. At what time does the particle reach its minimum velocity? What is (vx)min?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX2.32 shows the acceleration graph for a particle that starts from rest at t = 0 s. What is the particle's velocity at t = 6 s?

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Textbook Question

A particle moving along the x-axis has its veocity described by the function vx = 2t2 m/s, where t is in s. itsinitial position is x0 = 1 m at t0 = 0 s. At t = 1 s, what are the particle's position?

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Textbook Question

A snowboarder glides down a 50-m-long, 15° hill. She then glides horizontally for 10 m before reaching a 25° upward slope. Assume the snow is frictionless. How far can she travel up the 25° slope?

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