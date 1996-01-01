2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
A rocket in deep space has an empty mass of 150 kg and exhausts the hot gases of burned fuel at 2500 m/s . It is loaded with 600 kg of fuel, which it burns in 30 s. What is the rocket's speed 10 s, 20 s, and 30 s after launch?
