What is the angle Φ between vectors E and F in FIGURE P3.24?

Angle Between Vectors

The angle between two vectors can be determined using the dot product formula, which relates the cosine of the angle to the magnitudes of the vectors and their dot product. This angle, denoted as Φ, is crucial for understanding how the vectors interact, such as in physics applications involving forces or velocities. The angle can be calculated using the formula: cos(Φ) = (A · B) / (|A| |B|).