What is the angle Φ between vectors E and F in FIGURE P3.24?

Textbook Question
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's speed at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
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The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's speed at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
Use geometry and trigonometry to determine the magnitude and direction of G = E＋F.
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. Find an expression for the particle's velocity as a function of time.
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's distance from the origin at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
FIGURE P3.26 shows vectors A and B. Find D = 2A ＋B Write your answer in component form.
Use components to determine the magnitude and direction of G = E＋F.