Trigonometric Functions in Force Analysis

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are used to resolve forces into their components when angles are involved. For example, if a force is applied at an angle, its x and y components can be calculated using F_x = F * cos(θ) and F_y = F * sin(θ). This is particularly relevant for force F_d, which is at a 30° angle, requiring the use of trigonometry to find its contributions to the net force.