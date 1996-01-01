3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
12:51 minutes
Problem 3z
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE P3.46 shows four electric charges located at the corners of a rectangle. Like charges, you will recall, repel each other while opposite charges attract. Charge B exerts a repulsive force (directly away from B) on charge A of 3.0 N. Charge C exerts an attractive force (directly toward C) on charge A of 6.0 N. Finally, charge D exerts an attractive force of 2.0 N on charge A. Assuming that forces are vectors, what are the magnitude and direction of the net force Fₙₑₜ exerted on charge A?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vector Addition By Components with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos