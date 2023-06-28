Skip to main content
Physics3. VectorsAdding Vectors by Components
Problem 3j
A crate, seen from above, is pulled with three ropes that have the tensions shown in FIGURE P3.44. Tension is a vector directed along the rope, measured in newtons (abbreviated N). Suppose the three ropes are replaced with a single rope that has exactly the same effect on the crate. What is the tension in this rope? Write your answer in component form using unit vectors.

