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Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 03: Vectors and Coordinate SystemsProblem 2b
Chapter 3, Problem 2b

Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find AB\(\overrightarrow{A}\)-\(\overrightarrow{B}\).

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the vector subtraction A - B. This involves reversing the direction of vector B and then adding it to vector A.
Step 2: Reverse the direction of vector B. To subtract vector B from vector A, you need to first reverse the direction of vector B. This means flipping vector B so that it points in the opposite direction while maintaining its magnitude.
Step 3: Place the tail of the reversed vector B at the head of vector A. This is the graphical method of vector addition, where you align the vectors tip-to-tail.
Step 4: Draw the resultant vector. The resultant vector (A - B) is drawn from the tail of vector A to the tip of the reversed vector B.
Step 5: If needed, calculate the magnitude and direction of the resultant vector using trigonometry or the Pythagorean theorem, depending on the given components or angles of vectors A and B.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Subtraction

Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors, A and B, resulting in a new vector, A - B. This is done by reversing the direction of vector B and then adding it to vector A. The resultant vector represents the change in position or direction from the tip of vector B to the tip of vector A.
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Vector Representation

Vectors are represented graphically as arrows, where the length indicates the magnitude and the direction indicates the vector's direction. In the context of the question, vectors A and B are shown with specific orientations and lengths, which are crucial for accurately performing vector operations like subtraction.
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Graphical Addition of Vectors

Graphical addition of vectors involves placing the tail of one vector at the tip of another to find the resultant vector. This method is essential for visualizing vector operations, such as subtraction, where the vector to be subtracted is inverted and then added to the original vector, allowing for a clear understanding of the resultant direction and magnitude.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?

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Textbook Question

What are the x- and y-components of vector E shown in FIGURE EX3.3 in terms of the angle θ and the magnitude E?

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Textbook Question

Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find A+B\(\overrightarrow{A}\)+\(\overrightarrow{B}\).


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Textbook Question

A velocity vector 40 degrees below the positive x-axis has a y-component of -10 m/s. What is the value of its x-component?

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