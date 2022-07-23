Skip to main content
Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 03: Vectors and Coordinate SystemsProblem 5
Chapter 3, Problem 5

A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the magnitude of a vector in two dimensions: \( \text{magnitude} = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \), where \(x\) is the x-component and \(y\) is the y-component.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula. The magnitude is \(10\, \text{m}\) and the x-component is \(6\, \text{m}\). This gives \(10 = \sqrt{6^2 + y^2}\).
Step 3: Square both sides of the equation to eliminate the square root. This results in \(10^2 = 6^2 + y^2\), or \(100 = 36 + y^2\).
Step 4: Rearrange the equation to isolate \(y^2\). Subtract \(36\) from both sides: \(y^2 = 100 - 36\).
Step 5: Solve for \(y\) by taking the square root of \(y^2\). Since the vector is in the first quadrant, \(y\) must be positive. Thus, \(y = \sqrt{64}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position Vector

A position vector represents the location of a point in space relative to an origin. It is typically expressed in terms of its components along the coordinate axes, such as x and y in a two-dimensional Cartesian system. The magnitude of the position vector is the straight-line distance from the origin to the point, while the components indicate how far the point is in each direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:07
Final Position Vector

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length or size, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem in two dimensions. For a vector with components x and y, the magnitude is given by the formula √(x² + y²). This concept is crucial for understanding how the components relate to the overall size of the vector, especially when one component is known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Calculating Magnitude & Components of a Vector

Pythagorean Theorem

The Pythagorean theorem is a fundamental principle in geometry that relates the lengths of the sides of a right triangle. It states that in a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides. This theorem is essential for calculating the unknown component of a vector when the magnitude and one component are known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:46
Parallel Axis Theorem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find AB\(\overrightarrow{A}\)-\(\overrightarrow{B}\).

1812
views
Textbook Question

Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. v=(440m/s,30below the positive x-axis)\(\mathbf{v}\) = (440 \, \(\text{m/s}\), 30^\(\circ\) \, \(\text{below the positive }\) x\(\text{-axis}\))

2103
views
Textbook Question

Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. v = (7.5 m/s, 30 degrees clockwise from the positive y-axis)

1951
views
Textbook Question

What are the x- and y-components of vector E shown in FIGURE EX3.3 in terms of the angle θ and the magnitude E?

2516
views
Textbook Question

Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. F = (50.0 N, 36.9 degrees counterclockwise from the positive y-axis)

2071
views
Textbook Question

A velocity vector 40 degrees below the positive x-axis has a y-component of -10 m/s. What is the value of its x-component?

2036
views