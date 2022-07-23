In Problems 78, 79, and 80 you are given the equations that are used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which these are the correct equations. Be sure that the answer your problem requests is consistent with the equations given.

100 m = 0 m + ( 50 cos θ m/s ) t 1 0 m = 0 m + ( 50 sin θ m/s ) t 1 − 1 2 ( 9.80 m/s 2 ) t 1 2 \(\begin{aligned}\)100 \, \(\text{m}\) &= 0 \, \(\text{m}\) + (50 \(\cos\) \(\theta\) \, \(\text{m/s}\)) t_1 \\0 \, \(\text{m}\) &= 0 \, \(\text{m}\) + (50 \(\sin\) \(\theta\) \, \(\text{m/s}\)) t_1 - \(\frac{1}{2}\) (9.80 \, \(\text{m/s}\)^2) t_1^2\(\end{aligned}\) 100m0m=0m+(50cosθm/s)t1=0m+(50sinθm/s)t1−21(9.80m/s2)t12