In Problems 78, 79, and 80 you are given the equations that are used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which these are the correct equations. Be sure that the answer your problem requests is consistent with the equations given.
A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The tangential acceleration of a tooth on the gear?
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Tangential Acceleration
Angular Acceleration
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A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The gear's angular acceleration?