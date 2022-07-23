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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 73b
Chapter 4, Problem 73b

The angular velocity of a process control motor is ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s, where t is in seconds. Through what angle does the motor turn between t = 0 s and the instant at which it reverses direction?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The angular velocity ω is given as a function of time: ω = 20 - (1/2)t² rad/s. The motor reverses direction when ω = 0. To find the angle θ turned by the motor, we need to integrate the angular velocity over the time interval from t = 0 to the time when ω = 0.
Step 2: Determine the time at which the motor reverses direction. Set ω = 0 and solve for t: 0 = 20 - (1/2)t². Rearrange the equation to isolate t²: t² = 40. Solve for t: t = √40 seconds.
Step 3: Write the expression for the angle θ turned by the motor. The angle θ is the integral of angular velocity ω with respect to time: θ = ∫ω dt. Substitute ω = 20 - (1/2)t² into the integral: θ = ∫(20 - (1/2)t²) dt.
Step 4: Perform the integration. Break the integral into two parts: θ = ∫20 dt - ∫(1/2)t² dt. The first term integrates to 20t, and the second term integrates to -(1/6)t³. Combine these results: θ = 20t - (1/6)t³.
Step 5: Evaluate θ over the interval from t = 0 to t = √40. Substitute the limits of integration into the expression for θ: θ = [20(√40) - (1/6)(√40)³] - [20(0) - (1/6)(0)³]. Simplify the expression to find the total angle turned by the motor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity (ω) is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, expressed in radians per second. In this context, the angular velocity of the motor is given as a function of time, indicating that it changes as time progresses. Understanding angular velocity is crucial for determining how the motor's speed varies and for calculating the total angle turned over a specific time interval.
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Angular Displacement

Angular displacement refers to the angle through which an object has rotated about a specific axis, measured in radians. To find the total angle the motor turns, we need to integrate the angular velocity function over the time interval from t = 0 s to the time when the motor reverses direction. This concept is essential for connecting the motor's changing speed to the total angle it covers.
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Reversal of Direction

The reversal of direction in a rotating object occurs when its angular velocity changes sign, indicating a transition from clockwise to counterclockwise rotation or vice versa. In this problem, we need to determine the time at which the angular velocity becomes zero (ω = 0) to find when the motor reverses direction. This point is critical for calculating the angle turned during the specified time interval.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 25 g steel ball is attached to the top of a 24-cm-diameter vertical wheel. Starting from rest, the wheel accelerates at 470 rad/s². The ball is released after ¾ of a revolution. How high does it go above the center of the wheel?

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Textbook Question

A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The tangential acceleration of a tooth on the gear?

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Textbook Question

A painted tooth on a spinning gear has angular position θ = (6.0 rad/s⁴)t⁴. What is the tooth's angular acceleration at the end of 10 revolutions?

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Textbook Question

The angular velocity of a process control motor is ω = ( 20 - ½ t² ) rad/s, where t is in seconds. At what time does the motor reverse direction?

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Textbook Question

A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The gear's angular acceleration?

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Textbook Question

Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. b. Suppose the rotor's angular velocity decreases by 40% over 30 s as it supplies energy. What is the magnitude of the rotor's angular acceleration? Assume that the angular acceleration is constant.

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