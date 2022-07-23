A 25 g steel ball is attached to the top of a 24-cm-diameter vertical wheel. Starting from rest, the wheel accelerates at 470 rad/s². The ball is released after ¾ of a revolution. How high does it go above the center of the wheel?
The angular velocity of a process control motor is ω = ( 20 - ½ t² ) rad/s, where t is in seconds. At what time does the motor reverse direction?
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Reversal of Direction
Quadratic Functions
A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The tangential acceleration of a tooth on the gear?
Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. What is the speed of a point on the rim of this rotor?
The angular velocity of a process control motor is ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s, where t is in seconds. Through what angle does the motor turn between t = 0 s and the instant at which it reverses direction?
A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The gear's angular acceleration?
Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. b. Suppose the rotor's angular velocity decreases by 40% over 30 s as it supplies energy. What is the magnitude of the rotor's angular acceleration? Assume that the angular acceleration is constant.