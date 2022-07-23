Angular Displacement

Angular displacement refers to the angle through which an object has rotated about a fixed point, measured in radians. It can be calculated using the formula θ = ω_initial * t + 0.5 * α * t², where θ is the angular displacement, ω_initial is the initial angular velocity, α is the angular acceleration, and t is the time. This concept is essential for determining how far the disk has turned during the acceleration phase.