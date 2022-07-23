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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 69b
Chapter 4, Problem 69b

A computer hard disk 8.0 cm in diameter is initially at rest. A small dot is painted on the edge of the disk. The disk accelerates at 600 rad/s² for ½ s, then coasts at a steady angular velocity for another ½ s. Through how many revolutions has the disk turned?

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1
Determine the angular displacement during the acceleration phase using the kinematic equation for rotational motion: θ = ω0t + ½αt2. Here, ω0 is the initial angular velocity (0 rad/s), α is the angular acceleration (600 rad/s²), and t is the time (0.5 s).
Calculate the angular velocity at the end of the acceleration phase using the equation: ω = ω0 + αt. This will give the constant angular velocity during the coasting phase.
Determine the angular displacement during the coasting phase using the equation: θ = ωt, where ω is the angular velocity calculated in the previous step and t is the time (0.5 s).
Add the angular displacements from the acceleration phase and the coasting phase to find the total angular displacement in radians.
Convert the total angular displacement from radians to revolutions using the conversion factor: 1 \(\text{ revolution}\) = 2π \(\text{ radians}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity over time, typically measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). In this scenario, the disk accelerates at 600 rad/s², meaning its angular velocity increases by 600 radians per second every second. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating how much the disk's angular velocity changes during the acceleration phase.
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Angular Displacement

Angular displacement refers to the angle through which an object has rotated about a fixed point, measured in radians. It can be calculated using the formula θ = ω_initial * t + 0.5 * α * t², where θ is the angular displacement, ω_initial is the initial angular velocity, α is the angular acceleration, and t is the time. This concept is essential for determining how far the disk has turned during the acceleration phase.
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Revolutions

A revolution is a complete turn around a circle, equivalent to an angular displacement of 2π radians. To find the number of revolutions the disk has completed, the total angular displacement in radians must be divided by 2π. This concept is important for converting the angular displacement calculated from the previous phases into a more intuitive measure of rotation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 25 g steel ball is attached to the top of a 24-cm-diameter vertical wheel. Starting from rest, the wheel accelerates at 470 rad/s². The ball is released after ¾ of a revolution. How high does it go above the center of the wheel?

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Textbook Question

A Ferris wheel of radius R speeds up with angular acceleration starting from rest. Find expressions for the (a) velocity and (b) centripetal acceleration of a rider after the Ferris wheel has rotated through angle ∆θ.

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Textbook Question

A typical laboratory centrifuge rotates at 4000 rpm. Test tubes have to be placed into a centrifuge very carefully because of the very large accelerations. For comparison, what is the magnitude of the acceleration a test tube would experience if dropped from a height of 1.0 m and stopped in a 1.0-ms-long encounter with a hard floor?

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Textbook Question

Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. What is the speed of a point on the rim of this rotor?

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Textbook Question

Communications satellites are placed in a circular orbit where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The radius of the earth is 6.37 x 106 m, and the altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (≈ 22,000 miles). What are (a) the speed and (b) the magnitude of the acceleration of a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?

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Textbook Question

Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. b. Suppose the rotor's angular velocity decreases by 40% over 30 s as it supplies energy. What is the magnitude of the rotor's angular acceleration? Assume that the angular acceleration is constant.

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