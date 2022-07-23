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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 65b
Chapter 4, Problem 65b

A typical laboratory centrifuge rotates at 4000 rpm. Test tubes have to be placed into a centrifuge very carefully because of the very large accelerations. For comparison, what is the magnitude of the acceleration a test tube would experience if dropped from a height of 1.0 m and stopped in a 1.0-ms-long encounter with a hard floor?

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Step 1: Start by calculating the velocity of the test tube just before it hits the floor. Use the kinematic equation for free fall: v=2gh, where g is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s²) and h is the height (1.0 m).
Step 2: Once the velocity v is determined, calculate the deceleration (negative acceleration) experienced by the test tube when it comes to a stop. Use the formula: a=vt, where t is the stopping time (1.0 ms or 0.001 s).
Step 3: Substitute the value of v from Step 1 and the stopping time t into the formula for a to calculate the magnitude of the deceleration.
Step 4: Recognize that the deceleration is much larger than the acceleration due to gravity, which is why the test tube must be handled carefully to avoid damage.
Step 5: Compare the calculated deceleration to the acceleration experienced in the centrifuge (from part a of the problem, if available) to understand the relative magnitudes of these forces.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centrifugal Acceleration

Centrifugal acceleration is the apparent force that draws a rotating object away from the center of rotation, experienced by objects in a rotating system, such as a centrifuge. It is calculated using the formula a = ω²r, where ω is the angular velocity in radians per second and r is the radius of the circular path. In a centrifuge, this acceleration can be significantly larger than gravitational acceleration, leading to the need for careful placement of test tubes.
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Intro to Acceleration

Free Fall and Impact Acceleration

When an object is dropped from a height, it accelerates due to gravity until it impacts the ground. The acceleration during free fall is approximately 9.81 m/s², but the impact acceleration can be much greater depending on how quickly the object comes to a stop. In this scenario, the test tube experiences a rapid deceleration over a short time (1.0 ms), which can result in a very high magnitude of acceleration upon impact.
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Impulse and Momentum

Impulse is the change in momentum of an object when a force is applied over a period of time. It is calculated as the product of the average force and the time duration of the force application. In the context of the test tube dropping and stopping, the impulse experienced during the brief encounter with the floor is crucial for determining the force exerted on the test tube and the resulting acceleration, which can be calculated using the impulse-momentum theorem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A computer hard disk 8.0 cm in diameter is initially at rest. A small dot is painted on the edge of the disk. The disk accelerates at 600 rad/s² for ½ s, then coasts at a steady angular velocity for another ½ s. Through how many revolutions has the disk turned?

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Textbook Question

A Ferris wheel of radius R speeds up with angular acceleration starting from rest. Find expressions for the (a) velocity and (b) centripetal acceleration of a rider after the Ferris wheel has rotated through angle ∆θ.

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Textbook Question

A typical laboratory centrifuge rotates at 4000 rpm. Test tubes have to be placed into a centrifuge very carefully because of the very large accelerations. What is the acceleration at the end of a test tube that is 10 cm from the axis of rotation?

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Textbook Question

The angular velocity of a spinning gyroscope is measured every 0.5 s. The results and the best-fit line from a spreadsheet are shown in FIGURE P4.63. What is the gyroscope's initial angular velocity at t = 0 s?

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Textbook Question

Communications satellites are placed in a circular orbit where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The radius of the earth is 6.37 x 106 m, and the altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (≈ 22,000 miles). What are (a) the speed and (b) the magnitude of the acceleration of a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?

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Textbook Question

A ball rolling on a circular track, starting from rest, has angular acceleration α\(\alpha\). Find an expression, in terms of α\(\alpha\), for the time at which the ball's acceleration vector a is 4545^{\(\circ\)} away from a radial line toward the center of the circle.

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