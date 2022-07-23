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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 71a
Chapter 4, Problem 71a

Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. What is the speed of a point on the rim of this rotor?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the diameter of the rotor to the radius. The diameter is 20 cm, so the radius is half of that: \( r = \frac{20}{2} \) cm = 10 cm = 0.1 m (convert to meters for SI units).
Convert the rotational speed from revolutions per minute (rpm) to radians per second. Use the formula: \( \omega = \text{rpm} \times \frac{2\pi}{60} \). Substituting \( \text{rpm} = 100,000 \), we get \( \omega = 100,000 \times \frac{2\pi}{60} \) rad/s.
Use the formula for the tangential speed of a point on the rim of a rotating object: \( v = r \cdot \omega \), where \( r \) is the radius and \( \omega \) is the angular velocity in radians per second.
Substitute the values of \( r = 0.1 \) m and \( \omega \) (calculated in step 2) into the formula \( v = r \cdot \omega \).
Simplify the expression to find the tangential speed \( v \). Ensure the units are consistent (meters per second) and verify the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, typically expressed in radians per second. For a rotating object, it can be calculated from the rotational speed in revolutions per minute (rpm) by converting it to radians per second using the formula: angular velocity (ω) = (rpm × 2π) / 60.
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Linear Speed

Linear speed refers to the distance traveled by a point on the circumference of a rotating object per unit of time. It can be calculated from the angular velocity and the radius of the object using the formula: linear speed (v) = angular velocity (ω) × radius (r). This relationship shows how the speed at the edge of a rotating disk increases with both the rotation rate and the size of the disk.
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Radius of Rotation

The radius of rotation is the distance from the center of a rotating object to a point on its edge. In this case, the rotor has a diameter of 20 cm, which means its radius is 10 cm (or 0.1 m). The radius is crucial for calculating the linear speed of a point on the rim, as it directly influences how far that point travels in a given time based on the angular velocity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 25 g steel ball is attached to the top of a 24-cm-diameter vertical wheel. Starting from rest, the wheel accelerates at 470 rad/s². The ball is released after ¾ of a revolution. How high does it go above the center of the wheel?

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Textbook Question

A computer hard disk 8.0 cm in diameter is initially at rest. A small dot is painted on the edge of the disk. The disk accelerates at 600 rad/s² for ½ s, then coasts at a steady angular velocity for another ½ s. Through how many revolutions has the disk turned?

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Textbook Question

A Ferris wheel of radius R speeds up with angular acceleration starting from rest. Find expressions for the (a) velocity and (b) centripetal acceleration of a rider after the Ferris wheel has rotated through angle ∆θ.

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Textbook Question

The angular velocity of a process control motor is ω = ( 20 - ½ t² ) rad/s, where t is in seconds. At what time does the motor reverse direction?

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Textbook Question

Communications satellites are placed in a circular orbit where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The radius of the earth is 6.37 x 106 m, and the altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (≈ 22,000 miles). What are (a) the speed and (b) the magnitude of the acceleration of a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?

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Textbook Question

Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. b. Suppose the rotor's angular velocity decreases by 40% over 30 s as it supplies energy. What is the magnitude of the rotor's angular acceleration? Assume that the angular acceleration is constant.

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