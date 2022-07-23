A cannon on a flat railroad car travels to the east with its barrel tilted 30° above horizontal. It fires a cannonball at 50 m/s. At t = 0 s , the car, starting from rest, begins to accelerate to the east at 2.0 m/s². At what time should the cannon be fired to hit a target on the tracks that is 400 m to the east of the car's initial position? Assume that the cannonball is fired from ground level.
Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 4, Problem 83
The cannon in FIGURE CP4.83 fires a projectile at launch angle θ with respect to the slope, which is at angle Φ. Find the launch angle that maximizes d. Hint: Choosing the proper coordinate system is essential. There are two options.
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Choose a coordinate system where the x-axis is aligned with the slope (inclined at angle Φ) and the y-axis is perpendicular to the slope. This simplifies the problem by reducing the complexity of the motion equations.
Decompose the initial velocity of the projectile into components relative to the chosen coordinate system. The velocity components are: \( v_{x} = v_0 \cos(\theta) \) and \( v_{y} = v_0 \sin(\theta) \), where \( \theta \) is the launch angle relative to the slope.
Write the equations of motion in the chosen coordinate system. For the x-direction: \( x = v_{x} t \). For the y-direction: \( y = v_{y} t - \frac{1}{2} g t^2 \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity.
Determine the condition for the projectile to land back on the slope. The slope equation in the chosen coordinate system is \( y = x \tan(\Phi) \). Substitute \( x \) and \( y \) from the motion equations into this slope equation to find the time of flight \( t \).
Maximize the range \( d \), which is the distance along the slope. Express \( d \) in terms of \( \theta \), \( \Phi \), and other parameters. Differentiate \( d \) with respect to \( \theta \), set the derivative equal to zero, and solve for the optimal launch angle \( \theta \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Projectile Motion
Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object that is launched into the air and is subject to gravitational forces. It can be analyzed in two dimensions, typically horizontal and vertical, where the horizontal motion is uniform and the vertical motion is influenced by gravity. Understanding the trajectory, range, and time of flight of the projectile is crucial for solving problems related to launch angles and distances.
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Coordinate Systems
A coordinate system is a framework that allows for the representation of points in space using numerical values. In physics, choosing an appropriate coordinate system simplifies the analysis of motion. For projectile motion on an inclined plane, one can use either a Cartesian coordinate system aligned with the slope or a standard Cartesian system, which can affect the equations of motion and the resulting calculations for launch angles.
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Optimization in Physics
Optimization in physics involves finding the best solution or maximum/minimum value of a particular quantity, such as distance or time. In the context of projectile motion, maximizing the distance traveled by a projectile requires analyzing how varying the launch angle affects the range. This often involves using calculus or algebraic methods to derive the conditions under which the distance is maximized, taking into account the angles involved.
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