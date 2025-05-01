The cannon in FIGURE CP4.83 fires a projectile at launch angle θ with respect to the slope, which is at angle Φ. Find the launch angle that maximizes d. Hint: Choosing the proper coordinate system is essential. There are two options.
An archer standing on a 15° slope shoots an arrow 20° above the horizontal, as shown in FIGURE CP4.82. How far down the slope does the arrow hit if it is shot with a speed of 5.0 m/s from 1.75 m above the ground?
Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Inclined Plane
Initial Velocity Components
A cannon on a flat railroad car travels to the east with its barrel tilted 30° above horizontal. It fires a cannonball at 50 m/s. At t = 0 s , the car, starting from rest, begins to accelerate to the east at 2.0 m/s². At what time should the cannon be fired to hit a target on the tracks that is 400 m to the east of the car's initial position? Assume that the cannonball is fired from ground level.
In Problems 78, 79, and 80 you are given the equations that are used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which these are the correct equations. Be sure that the answer your problem requests is consistent with the equations given.
A 6.0-cm-diameter gear rotates with angular velocity ω = ( 20 ─ ½ t² ) rad/s where t is in seconds. At t = 4.0 s, what are: The tangential acceleration of a tooth on the gear?
A painted tooth on a spinning gear has angular position θ = (6.0 rad/s⁴)t⁴. What is the tooth's angular acceleration at the end of 10 revolutions?