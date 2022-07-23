A cannon on a flat railroad car travels to the east with its barrel tilted 30° above horizontal. It fires a cannonball at 50 m/s. At t = 0 s , the car, starting from rest, begins to accelerate to the east at 2.0 m/s². At what time should the cannon be fired to hit a target on the tracks that is 400 m to the east of the car's initial position? Assume that the cannonball is fired from ground level.