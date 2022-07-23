FIGURE EX4.24 shows the angular-position-versus-time graph for a particle moving in a circle. What is the particle's angular velocity at t = 4s
The earth's radius is about 4000 miles. Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and Singapore are both nearly on the equator. The distance between them is 5000 miles. The flight from Kampala to Singapore takes 9.0 hours. What is the plane's angular velocity with respect to the earth's surface? Give your answer in °/h.
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Circumference of the Earth
Equatorial Motion
Peregrine falcons are known for their maneuvering ability. In a tight circular turn, a falcon can attain a centripetal acceleration 1.5 times the free-fall acceleration. What is the radius of the turn if the falcon is flying at 25 m/s?
The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's velocity.
FIGURE EX4.23 shows the angular-velocity-versus-time graph for a particle moving in a circle. How many revolutions does the object make during the first 4 s?
As the earth rotates, what is the speed of a physics student in Miami, Florida, at latitude 26°. Ignore the revolution of the earth around the sun. The radius of the earth is 6400 km.
Susan, driving north at 60 mph, and Trent, driving east at 45 mph, are approaching an intersection. What is Trent's speed relative to Susan's reference frame?